Lubbock area women golf in ‘Tee’d Off at Cancer’ tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, Lubbock area women were able to tee-off on the golf course for a good cause.
It was the first-ever American Cancer Society’s ‘Teed Off at Cancer’ ladies golf tournament at Lakeridge Country Club Golf Course. The event was an effort to raise money and awareness for women’s cancers.
“Cancer impacts so many of us, and it affects one in four women. So, it’s just kind of a way to come together and raise awareness for something that really frustrates us a lot in our lives,” said Kathleen Burrell, Tee’d Off at Cancer Event Organizer.
There were 14 teams of four women participated this year. The tournament was to also provide funding and education, research, programs, early detection, and prevention. Pink-tober is Breast cancer awareness month, it starts on October first.
You can find more information on the event at the website here: https://acshplb.ejoinme.org/teedoffatcancertx
