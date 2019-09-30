Lubbock County Comissioners let contract with NAAG expire, talk about what’s next

The county court decided not to consider an extension contract with National Autopsy Assay Group (NAAG). As of today, the contract will expire. So, what’s next? Judge Parrish said the county should have an interim medical examiner in place sometime by the end of this week. He said until that decision is made, the county will be using the services of Tarrant County. Using Tarrant county was a decision that was approved last week by the commissioners.