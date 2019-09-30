Lubbock County Comissioners let contract with NAAG expire, talk about what’s next

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, the Lubbock County Commissioners held a meeting. There were three updates in the meeting that would close the “books” for the current fiscal year. On October 1st, Lubbock County starts the 2020 fiscal year budget.
They decided in court on Monday to:
Approve a contract to extend their software licensing agreement with Ki Corp for the next year. This will allow the county to continue using the same software programs until they transition to Tyler Technologies.
The commissioners acknowledged they have received the first $5.2 million of the $99 million road bond. You’ll remember that the court decided to implement the road bond in phases. The county says they now have the money in the bank. Judge Curtis Parrish said they’re now “ready to go” and “get the road construction underway.”
The county court decided not to consider an extension contract with National Autopsy Assay Group (NAAG). As of today, the contract will expire. So, what’s next? Judge Parrish said the county should have an interim medical examiner in place sometime by the end of this week. He said until that decision is made, the county will be using the services of Tarrant County. Using Tarrant county was a decision that was approved last week by the commissioners.
“We're going to continue that using more and more of those services in Tarrant County. However, what we will be hiring as far as personnel goes here in Lubbock County, is at least at the moment, an interim or an acting medical examiner. We should be making that decision either later this week or early next week” said Parrish.
The Lubbock County Commissioners Court will hold a special meeting if they come to a decision on the interim medical examiner.
