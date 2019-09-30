More Rain and a change in temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another round of showers and storms likely later tonight through Tuesday. While local amounts of rain could be heavy in the Lubbock area, the northwest South Plains and eastern New Mexico will have the best chance for very heavy rainfall. Over the next two days computers estimate that from 1 -4 inches or more of rain could fall between the western panhandle and northwest South Plains starting late tonight through Wednesday. The reason is tropical moisture from a system that is tracking northwest along the coast of western Mexico.
The next two days will see mostly cloudy and, in many cases, wet conditions from New Mexico east to the western South Plains. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures near or below normal for that region, including Lubbock. However, the eastern area, especially along the caprock will have temps remaining in the mid to upper 80s. Less cloud cover and south winds will keep that region very warm for this time of year.
I expect daytime highs in Lubbock to stay around 80 to 83 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday before they call on Thursday. A cold front will knock temperatures down to the 50s at night and 60s to 70s during the afternoons on Thursday and Friday. As drier air returns to the South Plains the rain chances will decrease slightly by Friday and Saturday.
It appears that the cold front may bring some fall weather to most of west Texas and central Texas.
