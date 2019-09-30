More Rain and a change in temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another round of showers and storms likely later tonight through Tuesday. While local amounts of rain could be heavy in the Lubbock area, the northwest South Plains and eastern New Mexico will have the best chance for very heavy rainfall. Over the next two days computers estimate that from 1 -4 inches or more of rain could fall between the western panhandle and northwest South Plains starting late tonight through Wednesday. The reason is tropical moisture from a system that is tracking northwest along the coast of western Mexico.