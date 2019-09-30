Texas Tech soccer ties Oklahoma

Texas Tech Soccer
By Devin Ward | September 29, 2019 at 8:36 PM CDT - Updated September 29 at 8:36 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raider soccer team closed out the month of September with a 1-1 draw against Oklahoma.

In fact, this is the second-straight season that the Red Raiders tied with the Sooners.

In the 57th minute, Kirsten Davis put the Red Raiders on the board.

But, Oklahoma would respond with six-minutes left in regulation.

With the 1-1 draw, Texas Tech finishes the month of September with a 7-0-1 record.

Up next, Texas Tech will travel to Iowa State on Thursday for a 7 p.m. contest.

