Advisory committee meets to discuss feasibility of I-27 extension to Laredo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Ports-to-Plains Advisory met for the first time today to discuss costs and other matters related to extending Interstate 27 from Lubbock to Laredo.
The advisory committee consists of county judges and mayors who will provide recommendations on the planning and development of the highway extension, called the Ports-to-Plains Corridor.
This stretch of road was decided on during this recent legislative session with the passage of House Bill 1079. Through this, officials will study the feasibility and logistics associated with the four-lane divided highway that will extend I-27 to I-20, then to I-10 and later from I-10 to port of entry in Laredo.
