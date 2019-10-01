Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting near Clapp Park Monday night.
- The shooting was reported around 11:35 p.m. Monday after someone started shooting during a fight, according to investigators.
- The victim remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The identity of the victim or any suspects have not been released.
Reagor-Dykes Auto Group’s former Chief Financial Officer, Shane Smith, will be sentenced today.
- Shane Smith pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
- He now faces up to 20 years in prison for a check-kiting scheme.
Lubbock County no longer has a medical examiner.
- County commissioners decided during a Monday meeting not to consider an extension with National Autopsy Assay Group.
- An interim medical examiner could be named by the end of the week.
Today marks the second anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 concert goers.
- The gunman fired on the crowd from his hotel room window at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
- He killed 58 and injured nearly 700 others. Police later found his body in his hotel room.
- Recent rain delays cotton production
- Alleged Odessa serial shooter writes of renouncing evil to Jesus on Facebook hours before a man was killed
- Jury finds Portales man guilty of 2018 murder
- Congressman Thornberry not running for re-election in 2020
- Freeway resurfacing to cause lane closures
- LCU placed on Chronicle of Higher Education’s Great Colleges to Work for 2019 list
- KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kitana
