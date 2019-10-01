3 earthquakes reported near Snyder in less than 14 hours

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - From about 5 p.m. Monday to just before 6:30 a.m. today, three earthquakes were reported around Snyder, which is roughly an hour southeast of Lubbock.
The U.S. Geological Survey released a report that shows all three were less than 15 miles from Snyder.
The first earthquake was reported just before 5 p.m. Monday and registered at a 4.0 magnitude quake, 12 miles north of Snyder.
The second was reported around 2:14 a.m. today and registered at a 3.8 magnitude quake, 12 miles north, northeast of Snyder.
The last, was reported around 6:20 a.m. today and registered at a 2.5 magnitude quake, about 13 miles north of Snyder.
Another Texas earthquake was also reported this morning, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake around 7:21 a.m. near Alvardo, a town close to Fort Worth.
Those survey reports can be found here.
