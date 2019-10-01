Feature: How Lubbock’s Aero Care is dispatched and how they work

“Essentially, our footprint is anywhere as far down as Presidio to as far north as Tucumcari, New Mexico. And probably I would say east; we would go as far out to probably Sweetwater, Abilene. And West; Artesia, Carlsbad, Roswell,” said Morgan, “So it's, it's quite a footprint. If you want to drive to each one of our bases, it's roughly 1200 miles round trip to visit all seven of our locations.”