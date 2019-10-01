Feature: How Lubbock’s Aero Care is dispatched and how they work

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Aero Care has been around for 30 years here in the hub city, but unless you need them, you would barely know they’re there. The crew is only called when someone is in critical condition and needs to be transported to a hospital quickly.
“When there is a patient that is in critical condition, and they don’t have the bandwidth to provide medical attention to this individual, they rely on us to get those folks to the appropriate facilities,” said Joe Morgan, business development manager for Aero Care.
Not only do they those in the hub city, but they also cover a large region across West Texas, The Permian Basin and New Mexico.
“Essentially, our footprint is anywhere as far down as Presidio to as far north as Tucumcari, New Mexico. And probably I would say east; we would go as far out to probably Sweetwater, Abilene. And West; Artesia, Carlsbad, Roswell,” said Morgan, “So it's, it's quite a footprint. If you want to drive to each one of our bases, it's roughly 1200 miles round trip to visit all seven of our locations.”
Aero Care can be called out to a location to fly a critical patient or transport a patient from hospital to hospital.
“Any person that’s in an ER or an ICU could reach, give us a call or dispatch, get us on the way also any law enforcement any EMS or any safety officer. Say like the oil field, or the wind energy industry, they could give us a call if there’s an accident there on-site as well,” said Morgan.
Morgan says they average 1-2 calls per day. “Without our paramedics, nurses and our pilots, a lot of these people would not have what they need in these smaller hospitals. And it's a necessity to get them to the appropriate facilities and providers to give them the best chance to get healthy again.”
Aero Care also provides training to law enforcement, EMS and fire crews.
“Essentially our training is on how to essentially utilize our service appropriately, and then how to safely manage a landing zone. that way we could come in and land, say, on the side of a highway or in a field or something of that sort,” said Morgan, “So we do a lot of partnering with our EMS partners in the region, as well as long enforcement as well as our hospital partners as well.”
“Our folks are the best of the best. We have the highest trained pilots, the highest trained nurses and the highest trained paramedics and makes my job pretty easy to go out and to promote,” said Morgan.
