2 injured in crash on Highway 114 near Levelland, parts of highway closed

2 injured in crash on Highway 114 near Levelland, parts of highway closed
Two people were injured after a two-vehicle wreck on Oct. 1. (Source: Levelland & Hockley County News-Press)
By KCBD Staff | October 1, 2019 at 1:28 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 1:36 PM

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were seriously injured after a crash on Highway 114 and Farm-to-Market Road 3261 on Tuesday afternoon. Parts of Highway 114 have been closed off by emergency officials.

The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office reports this was a two-vehicle collision that sent two people to the hospital; one in Lubbock and the other in Levelland. One person was ejected from their vehicle.

As of the publication of this article the eastbound lanes of Highway 14 were closed and traffic was being diverted to a county road. Westbound lanes of 114 are down to one lane.

Drivers should avoid this area if possible.

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety, the Levelland Fire Department, Emergency Management, the Texas Department of Transportation and other emergency officials have responded to this scene.

No other information is available at this time.

This story was originally reported by the Levelland & Hockley County News-Press.

First responders are on scene of an accident in the area of FM 3261 and Highway 114. Eastbound traffic on the highway is...

Posted by Levelland & Hockley County News-Press on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.