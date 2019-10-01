2 injured in crash on Highway 114 near Levelland, parts of highway closed

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were seriously injured after a crash on Highway 114 and Farm-to-Market Road 3261 on Tuesday afternoon. Parts of Highway 114 have been closed off by emergency officials.
The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office reports this was a two-vehicle collision that sent two people to the hospital; one in Lubbock and the other in Levelland. One person was ejected from their vehicle.
As of the publication of this article the eastbound lanes of Highway 14 were closed and traffic was being diverted to a county road. Westbound lanes of 114 are down to one lane.
Drivers should avoid this area if possible.
Troopers with the Department of Public Safety, the Levelland Fire Department, Emergency Management, the Texas Department of Transportation and other emergency officials have responded to this scene.
No other information is available at this time.
This story was originally reported by the Levelland & Hockley County News-Press.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.