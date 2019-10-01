Littlefield Junior, High schools placed on high alert after cryptic message

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield Police Department will increase its presence on both the Littlefield Junior and High school campuses because of a cryptic message officials deemed a threat.
Littlfield ISD’s superintendent notified Littlfield PD about the message that was found on a classroom floor written on a piece of paper, according to Littlfield PD. On the paper was written “gun and tomorrow.”
Because of the possibility of a threat, Littlefield PD will increase its presence on both campuses today, Oct. 1.
Those who may have more information on this incident are asked to call Littlfield PD at 806-385-5161.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.