Lubbock Animal Services to charge intake fees, hopes to reduce animal surrenders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services is instituting a new intake policy and will now charge people to drop off animals at its facility.
For those who live in the city there will be a $30 charge. Those who live in Lubbock county will have to pay a $50 fee.
People who live outside of Lubbock county will be charge $75 to drop off an animal.
LAS says the population of animals in the shelter has increased significantly and the hope is the new fees will cut down on animal surrenders.
