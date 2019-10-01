Lubbock bride pleas for return of wedding dress left in stolen car

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UPDATE: The vehicle was found abandoned and stuck in the mud on a dirt road near Buffalo Springs Lake. After seeing KCBD’s story, a farmer called the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office to report he found the vehicle. According to the family, stolen property that was not their’s was found inside. Unfortunately, the dress was not in the vehicle. However, it was then found further down the road beside another vehicle that was reported stolen.
ORIGINAL STORY: The post-wedding bliss for a Lubbock family has turned to sadness after they say their car was stolen from their driveway with the bride’s dress inside.
“The night was perfect,” Cydney Lopez said of her wedding celebration. “It couldn’t have gone any better. Looking back, there’s nothing I would have changed about it. Then, even the next day, I kept saying how perfect it was. I was still on a high the next day, like cloud 9. Then, I put my dress in my mom’s car because we had to load everything up. That was the end of that.”
Cydney was married the night of September 28. The family believes the Chevy Tahoe LKN6810 was taken from the driveway of their neighborhood north of Lubbock Christian University the next evening, as it was being used to transport wedding supplies and materials. In the midst of the packing and unpacking, the key was left inside. The next day, they realized the car was gone.
“I thought they were playing a joke on me,” Christy Turner, Cydney’s mom said. “I go outside and look around and I’m like, ‘Ok, where is it? It’s not, this isn’t funny. I’m getting scared.' She was like, ‘No, where is it? Where’s your purse?’.”
After it was discovered missing, a police report was filed. While the officer was taking down information, the family realized a purse wasn’t the only thing inside, so was the wedding dress.
“It takes something away from you,” Cydney said. “That took my whole memory. I won’t have that to look back at or to show my kid. My little girl, maybe, could have worn my dress or took a piece of my dress for her dress. Now, I don’t have that. It’s not even the fact of how much the dress was. It’s just about the memory and what it stood for.”
Cydney said the Karlee style dress is designed by Morilee. She hopes people will keep an eye out for it, as it might be resold by the accused thieves. The ultimate wish is the car and dress will be returned unharmed.
“The car I know, if we have to, can be replaced,” Turner said. “We can’t replace the dress. Even if it was a dress that looks exactly like it, it’s not her dress. It’s not the dress she wore. It’s not the dress made to fit her. You can’t replace something like that.”
Contact the Lubbock Police Department through Crime Line, 806-741-1000, if you know anything about the case.
