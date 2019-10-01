Lubbock man sentenced to 35 years for 2018 sexual assault, attempted agg. kidnapping

On their Facebook page, the DA’s Office gave this statement in response to the sentencing: “The Defendant has a history of terrorizing and assaulting women, especially those who try to leave him. We hope this verdict and sentence will send a message that we in the DA’s office take violence against women seriously, and that there will be harsh consequences for those who refuse to listen when a woman says ‘no.’ We want to give special rewcognition to the LPD patrol officers and SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) nurses who work tirelessly, and often thanklessly, in their efforts to help victims of crime and to make our community a better place.”