Lubbock man sentenced to 35 years for 2018 sexual assault, attempted agg. kidnapping

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison by plea agreement after a jury found him guilty of sexual assault.
31-year-old Nicholes Camacho of Lubbock was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury in 2018, charged with sexual assault and attempted aggravated kidnapping.
He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Jessica Gorman and Laura Beth Fossett with the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.
On their Facebook page, the DA’s Office gave this statement in response to the sentencing: “The Defendant has a history of terrorizing and assaulting women, especially those who try to leave him. We hope this verdict and sentence will send a message that we in the DA’s office take violence against women seriously, and that there will be harsh consequences for those who refuse to listen when a woman says ‘no.’ We want to give special rewcognition to the LPD patrol officers and SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) nurses who work tirelessly, and often thanklessly, in their efforts to help victims of crime and to make our community a better place.”
The police report says that Camacho and the victim dated but were not in a relationship when the assault happened on Feb. 17.
The victim told police Camacho surprised her after she got off work at 10 p.m. and said he wanted to talk. When she refused, she told police he grabbed her by the arm and forced her into his car.
She told police she couldn’t get out because she was being held. She said Camacho drove them to an abandoned car wash and said he wanted to be in a relationship with her.
When she refused, she told police he jumped on top of her and began assaulting her. She told police she scratched and bit him, but he held her down and bit her after sexually assaulting her.
She told police he threatened to hurt her if he saw her with someone else.
She said she fought with him until she could get out of the car, then got dressed, ran to her house and called police.
The police report says he followed her at first, but gave up.
Camacho will serve half his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.