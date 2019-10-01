More Rain for the region

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Heavy rain has caused some flooding issues from Muleshoe to Friona, Dimmit and Clovis, New Mexico. If you’re traveling in those areas through the evening and overnight be aware of flood dangers, especially after dark.
Rainfall totals range from 3.73” at Muleshoe , 2.77” at Dimmitt to 2.28” at Earth.
Additional heavy rain will return to the west and northwest South Plains later tonight and continue into mid-day Wednesday. So, additional rain will keep flood dangers in that region through the next 24 hours. However, rainfall will hopefully not be as heavy tonight and tomorrow as they have been today.
Rain potential will extend through early tomorrow afternoon, then should decrease for most of the region. However, rain chances continue through Friday since we have a cold front moving into the area sometime on Thursday.
The next cold front is hard to forecast because one model has temps in the upper 50s by Thursday afternoon while another one has Lubbock around 80 degrees. So, I’ll compromise and lean toward the upper 60s Thursday and Friday.
It appears that the nighttime lows will be cooler with most models bringing those numbers down to the upper 50s beginning Thursday morning and continuing into the weekend.
The weekend looks like it will be sunny, drier and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
