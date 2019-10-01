New Mexico woman missing since 1988; FBI offers $20,000 reward

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The FBI is assisting the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office in searching for a New Mexico woman who has been missing for more than 30 years, and they are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to her whereabouts, as well as for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.
The FBI says Tara Leigh Calico was 19 years old when she went for a bike ride on the morning of September 20, 1988. Calico left her home on Brugg Street in Belen, New Mexico to go on a bike ride at 9:30 a.m.
She rode her mother’s bicycle as her own was damaged. She was riding along Highway 47 in Valencia County, 30 miles south of Albuquerque at approximately 11:45 a.m. A news release from the FBI says Calico biked this route daily during her routine 36-mile ride.
This is the last time Calico was seen, according to the FBI.
“Tara had her entire future ahead of her when she vanished,” said Special Agent in Charge James Langenberg of the Albuquerque FBI Division. “Law enforcement has never given up the search for this young lady, checking out numerous tips and conducting countless interviews over the course of more than 30 years. But it’s time for someone to come forward and help us finally bring Tara home.”
The release states Calico was last seen riding a neon pink Huffy mountain bike with yellow control cables and sidewalls. She was wearing a white T-shirt with ‘1st National Bank of Belen’ on it (size medium), white shorts with green stripes, white ankle socks, and white and turquoise Avia tennis shoes. Calico was also wearing a gold butterfly ring with a diamond insert, a gold amethyst ring, and half-inch gold hoop earrings.
The FBI report says Calico has a large scar on the back of her right shoulder, and a dime-sized brown-colored birthmark on the back of one of her legs. Calico is described as weighing 115-120 pounds and standing between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches at the time of disappearance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or send information online at tips.fbi.gov.
