Recent rain delays cotton production

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week’s rain delayed cotton production for some farmers on the South Plains.
“Once that cotton gets rain on it and stuff, it can sprout and that becomes an issue with quality and it can ruin it. It can string it out, it can possibly fall out,” Jackson said.
Dan Jackson, General Manager at Meadow Farmers Co-Op Gin, said heavy rain and cold temperatures can be detrimental to a cotton crop.
KCBD chief meteorologist, John Robison, said the immediate central south plains has varied between three to six inches of rain during the month of September.
“We’re above normal I think about three to five inches on the year as a total, but most of that has really occurred during September after that relatively dry august that we had,” Robison said.
Jackson said the rain would have been helpful about a month ago, but now it has set them back.
“We’ve had an inch and a half over the weekend through last night, the rain would have been a huge, huge boost to us back in august, we would have had a much larger crop to gin just in our area,” Jackson said.
He said the setback will not be too harmful as long as the weather is mild moving forward.
“If it could stop raining for about a month, let everybody get in and get everything sprayed and get it ready to harvest and start harvesting. The quicker we can get this crop off the quicker we can get money in our farmer’s pockets,” Jackson said.
But. John Robison said there is a chance we will see more rain later this week.
“We have a lot of subtropical moisture coming in, we’re going to have an active frontal boundary come in, probably the first strong fall front later in the week, so that’s going to add to the rain potential,” Robison said.
The first cotton bale of the season was produced at the Texas Star Gin in Slaton.
