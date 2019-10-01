Recovery – Something to Celebrate!

Dr. Zack Sneed, Ph.D., is Program Director in Addiction Counseling at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Health Professions. He says the first thing people need to understand is that there is a big difference between Recovery and Sobriety. He explains, “If someone were to stop drinking or stop using a substance, they would have achieved sobriety. Recovery is the work that comes after sobriety is established. So, that’s the period where the person is working to repair relationships, make new gains in their careers, address problems that were there, address the problems that contributed to the substance abuse disorder or mental illness." In other words, the initial withdrawal into sobriety is relatively quick, typically around 72 hours. But, he says when that person is sober, that’s just the beginning. He adds, "It’s really the chance to form something new, a better life than you had before.”