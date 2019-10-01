Sentencing rescheduled for Shane Smith, former Reagor-Dykes CFO

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - The sentencing hearing for Shane Smith, the former CFO for the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group who pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, has been rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Jan 7.
The original sentencing date was scheduled for today at 9 a.m.
Smith faces up to 20 years in prison, probation and pay a restitution of more than $50 million since his guilty plea of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in mid-June. He was the first person to receive a criminal conviction since RDAG filed for bankruptcy and was sued by Ford Motor Credit in August of 2018.
Court documents show Smith and co-conspirators gave fraudulent information to Ford Motor Credit through a check-kiting scheme. Smith is said to have provided false information that helped RDAG get additional financing from Ford and delayed other payments to the company.
It is estimated the check-kiting scheme cost Ford around $23 million.
Since Smith’s plea, two other former employees with RDAG — Sheila Evans Miller and Diana Herrera — admitted to playing a role in the scheme. Those two told the court RDAG had a plot that concealed fraud by cross-depositing checks across several banks.
Documents show RDAG employees resorted to this because it was struggling financially because of its growth, above-market compensation and unnecessary overhead. RDAG was said to have dedicated an entire team to its check-kiting scheme.
