Threat for heavy rainfall and flooding continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The risk for heavy rainfall continues across the viewing area.
The Northwestern South Plains will have the best chance of rain Tuesday and Tuesday afternoon.
Portions of Bailey County picked up one to three inches of rain since midnight.
Localized flooding is possible and a Flood Watch has been posted for Bailey County until 7:00 PM Tuesday.
Cloudy skies continue for the Lubbock area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day.
High temperatures warm into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s most areas.
Gusty southeast winds continue at 10 to 20 mph during the day.
Look for mostly cloudy skies to continue with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night.
Some of the storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and localized flooding.
There is also a marginal risk for a few severe storms, mainly west of Lubbock this afternoon and this evening.
Thunderstorms remain possible through Thursday with locally heavy rainfall possible each day.
A cold front should drop temperatures late Wednesday into Thursday.
