TTUHSC names Lori Rice-Spearman new provost, chief academic officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lori Rice-Spearman has been named the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s new provost and chief academic chair.
Rice-Spearman will be in charge of uniting all five school’s within the HSC to achieve more meaningful inter-professional education, integrate telehealth and compliance with federal, regional and state mandates.
She has been with the HSC since 1987 and in 2016 was appointed dean of the School of Health Professionals. Rice-Spearman is an alumnus of the HSC’s first class of the Clinical Laboratory Sciences program and earned her master’s and Ph.D. from Texas Tech.
“Under her leadership, the School of Health Professions demonstrated a commitment to a culture of academic excellence that spelled success for our students,” Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, Texas Tech University System chancellor and TTUHSC president, said. “Lori was the unanimous recommendation of the selection committee. She helped form partnerships and relationships at TTUHSC and the Texas Tech University System that allowed the school to further our mission of expanding access and improving the quality of health care in Texas.”
