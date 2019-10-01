TTUHSC names Lori Rice-Spearman new provost, chief academic officer

“Under her leadership, the School of Health Professions demonstrated a commitment to a culture of academic excellence that spelled success for our students,” Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, Texas Tech University System chancellor and TTUHSC president, said. “Lori was the unanimous recommendation of the selection committee. She helped form partnerships and relationships at TTUHSC and the Texas Tech University System that allowed the school to further our mission of expanding access and improving the quality of health care in Texas.”