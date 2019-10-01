WellSaid Chapter 5: Previewing Oklahoma State

"Obviously not the result that I or any of the players or coaches wanted, but Oklahoma is a good team, really good team, good coaches, and they played extremely well," Matt Wells said. "We didn't play as well as we would have liked. What it causes you to do is you start to look internal, and you start to look at what you're doing, how you're doing it, who you're doing it with, the messaging, how you're messaging. Causes you to do everything, and we're certainly doing that. We're accountable for that, and it's led right here by me first and foremost. So I do know this: We have a bunch of players and coaches that -- they want to make it right. They've got to continue to work and to strain and to, I think, just continue to hear the message, to send the right messaging, the work, the accountability, the coaching and teaching we've got to do. We're all in this together, and we all know that. That wasn't the result we wanted to begin Big 12 Conference play. It wasn't the start we wanted at the beginning of the game, and we own it, and I own it as the head coach."