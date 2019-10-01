WellSaid Chapter 5: Previewing Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are coming off a rough outing in their Big 12 opener against Oklahoma, where the Sooners dominated Texas Tech, 55-16.
And, today at the weekly press conference, head coach Matt Wells took accountability for the loss.
"Obviously not the result that I or any of the players or coaches wanted, but Oklahoma is a good team, really good team, good coaches, and they played extremely well," Matt Wells said. "We didn't play as well as we would have liked. What it causes you to do is you start to look internal, and you start to look at what you're doing, how you're doing it, who you're doing it with, the messaging, how you're messaging. Causes you to do everything, and we're certainly doing that. We're accountable for that, and it's led right here by me first and foremost. So I do know this: We have a bunch of players and coaches that -- they want to make it right. They've got to continue to work and to strain and to, I think, just continue to hear the message, to send the right messaging, the work, the accountability, the coaching and teaching we've got to do. We're all in this together, and we all know that. That wasn't the result we wanted to begin Big 12 Conference play. It wasn't the start we wanted at the beginning of the game, and we own it, and I own it as the head coach."
The big storyline coming out of the press conference involves the quarterback position.
After starting Jackson Tyner against Oklahoma, coach Wells announced that Jett Duffey will be the man for the immediate future.
"Moving forward, Jett Duffey will be our quarterback moving forward. We've got to play good around him," Matt Wells said. "The guys going around him have got to play better. We've got to play better and coach better. We've got to put Jett in the right positions from an individual standpoint that give us the best chance to win."
So now looking ahead, Texas Tech is gearing up to host No. 21 Oklahoma State in another 11 a.m. contest... Where the team is committed to getting past the rough Oklahoma loss.
“We’re committed to moving forward, I know that, and to learning from it,” Matt Wells said. “And when I say moving forward, I mean you’ve got an Oklahoma State team that’s extremely talented coming in this weekend here at home. It’s a chance to be in front of our home crowd and play in Jones Stadium. And we all know that what that means to us and what they want to do at home. And we have to protect our home field, and we understand that that will be a challenge. But I can’t wait to watch our guys do it, and I mean that because we’re all in this thing together and I’m leading it.”
