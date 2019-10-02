Big drop in temps and more rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain continues on the South Plains, this time, more in the central areas allowing for a break for the northwest areas. The chances of additional rain will continue tomorrow as a cold front moves into the region with cooler temps and gusty winds.
With some tropical moisture still in the area tomorrow the potential for heavy isolated storms will continue. However, once the front moves south of the area drier air will move in and rain chances will decrease by Friday and the weekend.
As for the impact of the cold front, it will be felt first in the northern areas with highs tomorrow only in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
It’s a difficult forecast due to the front, because it could arrive by tomorrow morning or about 8 hours later in the early evening. Because of that Lubbock could be in the 60s Thursday afternoon, or near 80 degrees. At this point I’m aiming for a high around 70 degrees in the city.
Following the cold front it will be cooler Friday morning, possibly in the upper 50s with the drier air. The afternoon high will like be in the mid 70s in Lubbock.
By the time the weekend rolls around, highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s. There is another front due late in the weekend that will cool things down more by Monday of next week.
