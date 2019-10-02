Challenging temperature and precipitation forecast expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The weather pattern remains unsettled across the South Plains the next two days.
Temperatures will be very challenging as a slow moving cold front tracks across West Texas.
Current models keep the colder air north of Lubbock through the overnight hours, but bring it close to Lubbock during the day on Thursday.
The front will bring a complicated temperature pattern with highs potentially holding in the 50’s and 60’s across the Northern South Plains with 70’s and 80’s expected south of the cold front Thursday.
Be prepared for the possibility of seeing cool air invading the area Thursday and Friday.
In addition to colder temperatures, models show a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Friday morning.
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature, but some locations may see additional rainfall totals of one to two inches.
Temperatures will warm up over the weekend with highs in the 70’s and 80’s again.
Another decent cold front will move across the area late Sunday into Monday.
This front could bring overnight lows in the 40’s by Monday and Tuesday with a true taste of Autumn weather possible next week.
