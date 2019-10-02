Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, four teens face charges after a police chase from South Quaker Avenue to 50th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
- Investigators say the teens stole a gun from Academy yesterday and led officers on a high speed chase.
- All of the young men arrested are under 20 years old.
- Read the details here: Four people arrested after stealing gun, leading Lubbock police on chase
Three earthquakes shook Scurry County within a 14-hour period this week.
- The first quake, a 4.0 magnitude, struck around 5 p.m. Monday about 13 miles north of Snyder.
- The second, a 3.8 magnitude, hit around 2 a.m. Tuesday and the third, a 2.5, was felt about 6 a.m. Tuesday.
- Earthquakes are common there but this was the most intense chain of quakes in the past 10 years.
- Read the details here: 3 earthquakes reported near Snyder in less than 14 hours
Sentencing will continue today for former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.
- A jury found her guilty, on Tuesday, of murdering her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean, in September of last year.
- Guyger now faces up to 99 years in prison.
- Read the latest from The Associated Press here: Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor found guilty of murder
In international news, North Korea fired a missile this morning from an underwater platform.
- The move came ahead of the resumption of nuclear talks with the United State this weekend.
- Japan has called the launch a violation of United Nations resolutions.
- There is no word on if this will affect talks with the U.S.
- Read the latest from The AP here: North Korea fires missile days before resuming US talks
Read more Monday stories here:
- Andrews Middle School Choir Director found with child pornography
- Feature: How Lubbock’s Aero Care is dispatched and how they work
- Sentencing rescheduled for Shane Smith, former Reagor-Dykes CFO
- Lubbock bride pleas for return of wedding dress left in stolen car
- Texas A&M University System issues ban on e-cigarettes and vaping
- 2 injured in crash on Highway 114 near Levelland, parts of highway closed
- Advisory committee meets to discuss feasibility of I-27 extension to Laredo
- TTUHSC names Lori Rice-Spearman new provost, chief academic officer
- Littlefield Junior, High schools placed on high alert after cryptic message
- Lubbock Animal Services to charge intake fees, hopes to reduce animal surrenders
- KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Pixy
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.