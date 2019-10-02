Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

4 teens arrested after high-speed chase, 3 earthquakes reported near Snyder and North Korea launches missiles ahead of peace talks

October 2, 2019 at 6:11 AM CDT - Updated October 2 at 6:11 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, four teens face charges after a police chase from South Quaker Avenue to 50th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Three earthquakes shook Scurry County within a 14-hour period this week.

  • The first quake, a 4.0 magnitude, struck around 5 p.m. Monday about 13 miles north of Snyder.
  • The second, a 3.8 magnitude, hit around 2 a.m. Tuesday and the third, a 2.5, was felt about 6 a.m. Tuesday.
  • Earthquakes are common there but this was the most intense chain of quakes in the past 10 years.
  • Read the details here: 3 earthquakes reported near Snyder in less than 14 hours

Sentencing will continue today for former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

In international news, North Korea fired a missile this morning from an underwater platform.

  • The move came ahead of the resumption of nuclear talks with the United State this weekend.
  • Japan has called the launch a violation of United Nations resolutions.
  • There is no word on if this will affect talks with the U.S.
  • Read the latest from The AP here: North Korea fires missile days before resuming US talks

