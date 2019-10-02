Driver dies in Lubbock hospital after rollover near Colorado City

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigation a wreck that was reported four miles west of Colorado City in Mitchell County that claimed the life of 72-year-old Brigido Delacruz.
DPS reported Delacruz died in University Medical Center after the 1969 Ford pickup he was driving rolled over just after 5:35 a.m. Monday on Interstate 20.
An investigation found the pickup Delacruz was driving went off the road for an unknown reason and rolled a few times, coming to rest on a northbound service road. He was taken to Lubbock’s UMC, where he was pronounced dead.
No other information is available on this crash. DPS continues to investigate.
