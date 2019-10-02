Ford Motor Credit, Bart Reagor in Federal Court

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ford Motor Credit and Bart Reagor were in federal court on Wednesday, to try and determine how much Bart Reagor owes to Ford Motor Credit.
The court previously ruled that Reagor owed Ford Motor Credit, but did not determine the amount.
Representatives from Ford Motor Credit testified in front of the jury for most of the day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ford went through the details, claiming that Reagor owes them $53.7 million, but the court has not ruled on the amount.
Bart Reagor and his wife were in court while Ford Motor Credit had the floor. Court recessed at five and will continue Thursday morning.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.