Four people arrested after stealing gun, leading Lubbock police on chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four males under 20 years old were taken into custody after a gun was reported stolen from Academy Sports.
Lubbock Police say a call came in around 6:20 p.m. from an Academy employee that a gun had been stolen from the counter.
The suspect or suspects got into a white Chevy Impala and drove off, leading police on a chase before they were stopped near 50th and MLK Blvd.
One 16-year-old, one 17-year-old, one 18-year-old and one 19-year-old were taken into custody around 6:40 p.m.
