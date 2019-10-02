Four people arrested after stealing gun, leading Lubbock police on chase

Four people arrested after stealing gun, leading Lubbock police on chase
Lubbock police shoulder patch
October 1, 2019 at 7:32 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 7:32 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four males under 20 years old were taken into custody after a gun was reported stolen from Academy Sports.

Lubbock Police say a call came in around 6:20 p.m. from an Academy employee that a gun had been stolen from the counter.

The suspect or suspects got into a white Chevy Impala and drove off, leading police on a chase before they were stopped near 50th and MLK Blvd.

One 16-year-old, one 17-year-old, one 18-year-old and one 19-year-old were taken into custody around 6:40 p.m.

Stay with KCBD for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.