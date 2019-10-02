Heavy rainfall forces road closures in Clovis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heavy rainfall moving east on Tuesday forced the Clovis Police Department to temporarily close some flooded roads.
Clovis PD posted several pictures to their Facebook page throughout the day with advisories on the condition of roads as stormy weather continued.
Grand Street at Grand and 1st, 14th Street at Dennis Chavez Park (14/Hull/Edwards), Drainage Ditch at Thornton/Williams/Sandy Ln, Brady Ave, and Norris Streets, Grand and Prince Streets were all closed at some point during the day as water flooded intersections across Clovis.
All roads were open again by 6 p.m., according to Clovis PD; but they advised drivers to maintain caution as rain is expected to continue there through the night.
Areas between Clovis and Muleshoe have received 2 to 4 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.
The KCBD weather team is watching these storms as they move east into and across the South Plains. Stay with us for more updates as they become available.
