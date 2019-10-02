KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ashley

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ashley, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Ashley is a 6-year-old pittie who has been with the shelter since July.
She is cuddly, knows her commands and loves (underline and highlight “loves”) squeaky toys.
Ashley’s adoptions fees for Wednesday, Oct. 2, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pixy
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.