New Mexico man charged in Lubbock carjacking

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Richard Spenser Draper, 22, of Jal, NM has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of aggravated robbery.
On Aug. 11, 2019, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call of shots fired around 1:20 a.m. in the 14300 block of County Road 2500.
When deputies arrived, they found 25-year-old David Ehler had been shot multiple times. Ehler told deputies the person who shot him also stole his vehicle.
Deputies found the vehicle several blocks from the location of the shooting and conducted a traffic stop.
During the investigation, deputies arrested Draper and booked him into the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Draper was initially charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated kidnapping and felon in possession of a firearm.
A second count listed on his indictment mentions Draper was convicted of attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer on November 17, 2016. Because of his conviction, he was also indicted on Tuesday for intentionally and knowingly possess a firearm before the fifth anniversary of his release from confinement following conviction of the felony.
There is no word on the condition of Ehler.
Draper is still in the Lubbock County Detention Center being held on a bond of $10,000.
