New ordinance in Plainview streamlines repair, demolition of ‘substandard’ housing

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - An overhaul of The City of Plainview’s Minimum Housing/ Dangerous Building Codes has established a new process for the city when it comes to repairing and demolishing structures that are deemed substandard.
The Plainview City Council will now serve on the city’s Board of Minimum Housing Standards, according to the city. The overhaul also included the adoption of the International Property Maintenance Code and the Texas Local Government Code.
The new codes, along with the board, are both related to dealing with substandard structures. The board has already approved one structure in the 1300 block of W. 11th Street for demolition.
“This is something that has been needed and I am looking forward to seeing this new process in action as we work to address some of (the) substandard and dangerous structures in town," Jeff Snyder, Plainview city manager, said.
Now, anyone who has violated the substandard housing ordinance will be sent a notice. If no action is taken the board will either order repairs on the structure or demolition.
A notice of public hearing will also be sent to the property owner and any lien holders, so they can voice any concerns they have on the matter.
“We make every effort to work with property owners to repair or rehab the structure if possible,” Jeff Johnston, assistant city manager, said. “Unfortunately, saving the structure is not always possible. In those cases, our first preference is for the owner to remove the structure. If they are unable or unwilling, then city staff or a contracted company will remove the structure.”
The next board meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 22. No specific time has been posted.
