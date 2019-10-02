Pay It Forward: Donating to Inside Out Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this week WesTex Federal Credit Union and KCBD NewsChannel 11 decided to Pay It Forward to a local organization that helps women, like breast cancer patients, heal from the inside-out.
Betty Williams and her sorority first started working with the Inside Out Foundation last year. They usually adopt a new service project each year, but this one touched them so deeply, they had to stay on for a second year.
Seven years and counting, the Inside Out Foundation started with just three women and has changed the lives of hundreds.
“We’re kinda the best kept secret around here as far as organizations go. We have aesthetic products and services for people who are going through traumatic events of all kinds," Alexis Arnold, the organization’s co-founder, said. "So we help people who are dealing with diseases like cancer, some abusive situations. We have some things for people who are dealing with skin issues from radiation and chemotherapy. We also help burn survivors.”
From makeup, to mastectomy bras, to wigs; Inside Out offers it all.
Even their on-site pay it forward boutique offers an opportunity for people to support them simply by shopping. But Arnold says for their clients, it isn’t about the free product, it’s about the feeling.
And to carry on that feeling, Inside Out will have a wig, bra and knockers sale every Wednesday this month. Those interested can visit its office from noon to 6 p.m. at 4630 50th St.
“You don’t have to remember that you’re wearing a wig. You don’t have to remember all throughout your day, all day long, that you’re wearing a breast form and a mastectomy bra," Arnold said. "That is the best thing that we can do for our clients is to just make them feel as normal and themselves as possible.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.