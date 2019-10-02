Police: Andrews Middle School Choir Director found with child pornography

**This story is from KOSA CBS 7, and can be read on their website here.**
ANDREWS, Tx. (KOSA) -- The Choir Director of Andrews Middle School was arrested on Monday after police say they found child pornography on one of his electronic devices.
Gary Lynn Ragland, 59, has been charged with possession of Child Pornography, a 3rd Degree Felony.
According to the Andrews Police Department, their officers were contacted by Andrews ISD that their web filter that monitors and safeguards students indicated that pornography was being searched for on a school computer.
An investigation revealed that Ragland had been the one using the computer. Police say that a search of Ragland's electronic devices found child pornography.
Ragland was then charged and arrested.
DPS and the Texas Rangers are assisting Andrews police in the investigation.
According to the Andrews ISD website, Ragland has taught at Andrews Middle School for the past 20 years. His teaching responsibilities included helping with the high school choirs, coaching UIL Spelling and Music Memory and working as a Scripps Spelling Bee Coordinator.
Andrews ISD released the following statement:
"The primary purpose of Andrews ISD is the safety and security of all AISD students, faculty, and staff. As a result, District web security filtering blocked pornographic searches by Mr. Gary Ragland on his school laptop. The District immediately removed Mr. Ragland and contacted the Andrews Police Department. AISD will continue to work with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation, the Texas Rangers, and the Andrews Police Department as they continue their investigation. Andrews ISD has and will continue to take all necessary and appropriate actions to ensure the safety and well-being of all AISD students. As this is an ongoing investigation nor further details from the District will be released at this time."
Andrews police encourage the public to report any suspected child pornography and any suspicious activity.
