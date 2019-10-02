Police: Andrews Middle School Choir Director found with child pornography

"The primary purpose of Andrews ISD is the safety and security of all AISD students, faculty, and staff. As a result, District web security filtering blocked pornographic searches by Mr. Gary Ragland on his school laptop. The District immediately removed Mr. Ragland and contacted the Andrews Police Department. AISD will continue to work with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation, the Texas Rangers, and the Andrews Police Department as they continue their investigation. Andrews ISD has and will continue to take all necessary and appropriate actions to ensure the safety and well-being of all AISD students. As this is an ongoing investigation nor further details from the District will be released at this time."