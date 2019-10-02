Police identify 4 who allegedly stole gun from Academy, started police chase

By KCBD Staff | October 2, 2019 at 11:51 AM CDT - Updated October 2 at 12:02 PM
NEWS RELEASE PROVIDED BY THE LUBBOCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mizarius Williams, 18, Fidencio Galvan, 17, Xavier Wilson, 22, and Ricardo Real, 20, are now in custody.

Yesterday just after 6 p.m., The Lubbock Police Department responded to the area of 114th Street and Quaker Avenue in response to a theft of a firearm from Academy Sporting Goods that led to a pursuit and four arrests.

Responding officers located the white Chevy Impala that fled from Academy near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled. The driver and all three passengers were arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The stolen firearm from Academy along with another firearm that was reported stolen out of Levelland were recovered.

The Lubbock Police Department had previously reached out to the public for help in locating Mizarius Williams for a separate felony charge.

