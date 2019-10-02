Shallowater High School to enhance STEM curriculum with $25,000 grant and support of local farmers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program is awarding Shallowater High School a $25,000 grant to improve the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) curriculum, thanks to support from local farmers.
Grow Rural Education grants are provided through the Bayer Fund. Local farmers nominate a school or school district for a merit-based grant of either $10,000 or $25,000.
Nominated schools then submit a grant application describing their STEM-focused project. The Grow Rural Education’s Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of approximately 30 farmer leaders from across the country, review the applications and select the winning school districts, according a release from Shallowater ISD.
“For each grant-winning school, teachers, students and, oftentimes, community members develop plans to create more engaging and innovative STEM programs. Grow Rural Education grants have helped schools purchase an array of STEM-related materials, such as augmentedreality sandboxes, weather-forecasting and robotics equipment.”
The release states Shallowater High School will use the Grow Rural Education funds to add Floral Design, a new STEM pathway to the agricultural department.
“America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education is a unique program because farmers play an important role throughout the process, from nominating schools to selecting the grant winners,” said Al Mitchell, President, Bayer Fund. “With the incredible support of local farmers, countless grant-winning schools have shared with us how Grow Rural Education funds have made their STEM programs more engaging and, in several instances, positively impacted test scores.”
The America’s Farmers website says the Grow Rural Education program has provided over $16 Million through 768 grants since 2011.
To learn more information and see a full list of 2019 winners, visit America’s Farmers website at www.AmericasFarmers.com.
