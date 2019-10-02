Sheriff’s deputies recover two stolen vehicles and a wedding dress

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock authorities have recovered two stolen vehicles and a wedding dress found near the 4800 block of County Road 2900 on Tuesday.
LSO got the call about an abandoned vehicle around 5 p.m. and found a car stuck in a bar ditch, similar to one described on KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Tuesday. A deputy confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen to Lubbock police.
Another deputy located a second vehicle stuck in the mud in the 3200 block of County Road 2900 close to the first. This vehicle had also been reported stolen.
Police found several items of clothing on the dirt road, including what appeared to be a wedding dress.
This case remains under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.