Texas A&M University System issues ban on e-cigarettes and vaping

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System has issued a ban on vaping and electronic cigarettes.
According to a news release, Chancellor John Sharp has directed the presidents of each of the 11 universities and directors of the eight state agencies within the Texas A&M University System to ban the use of e-cigarettes and vaping as soon as possible.
Smoking is already banned in most places in the System. Now, the ban on vaping is mandatory for every aspect of the Texas A&M System.
In a statement from Sharp, he says “This health threat is serious enough that I want to see the ban inside every building, outside space, parking lot, garage and laboratory within the Texas A&M System. The ban also should extend to every facility of our $950 million research enterprise and all System properties in the 250 Texas counties in which the Texas A&M System has a presence.”
In addition, Sharp says “it would be appropriate and responsible to stop selling any e-cigarette products or vaping paraphernalia, if there are any points of sale at any place within our vast System.”
