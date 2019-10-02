UMC partners with Susan G. Komen for free mammograms during October

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center has partnered with the Susan G. Komen Foundation in Lubbock to offer free mammograms every Wednesday during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Those who would like to take part in this offer are encouraged to visit UMC’s cancer center from 12:45 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays at 602 Indiana Ave. Mammograms are beneficial, because it can check for breast cancer after a lump or other signs symptoms of the disease has been found.
Patients are asked to call UMC to schedule an appointment at 806-775-9012 to participate.
