WANTED WEDNESDAY: Lubbock police searching for credit card theft suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for suspects accused of using stolen credit cards in this week's Wanted Wednesday.
The first male suspect is accused of using stolen credit cards to purchase several items at different locations from Aug. 26 through Aug. 28.
The credit cards, along with some other items, were stolen from a vehicle in the 2700 block of 31st Street.
The second case involves a female suspect accused of breaking into a vehicle parked in the Walmart parking lot at 4215 S. Loop 289. Police say she stole credit cards from the vehicle and used them.
Police say she drives a dark SUV.
Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
