Warm and humid, scattered showers and storms possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms remain possible through Thursday with locally heavy rainfall possible.
Clouds continue across the area with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.
Some of the rainfall may become locally heavy.
Highs warm into the lower 80's for the Lubbock area.
70's are possible across the Northwestern South Plains.
Showers and storms remain possible this evening with locally heavy downpours possible.
Lows drop into the lower and middle 60's.
A cold front will complicate the forecast Thursday with chilly highs in the 50's and 60's northern areas with 70's and 80's possible south of Lubbock.
Rain chances continue through Thursday night with a slight drop in precipitation coverage over the weekend.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.