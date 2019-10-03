Best Friends to coach against each other at Wellman-Union’s 100th celebration

Best friends face off at Loop vs. Wellman-Union
By Pete Christy | October 2, 2019 at 10:50 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 10:53 PM

WELLMAN, Texas (KCBD) - Wellman-Union is celebrating 100 years Friday as they host their homecoming football game with Loop. Union High School in Terry County closed and consolidated with Wellman in 1997. Both schools were Wildcats so they became the Wellman Union Wildcats. They will have a celebration before and after the game.

Wellman-Union turns 100 Friday and best friends will be coaching against each other

Wellman-Union turns 100 Friday and best friends will be coaching against each other as the Wildcats host Loop.

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

What makes the contest even more intriguing is that Wellman-Union Coach Brian Sepkowitz is best friends with Loop’s coach Bear Chesley. Coach Sep is in six-man football thanks to Bear.

“ He taught me six-man when we coached together at Kingdom Prep. Our boys know that he is my friend. I’ve got 16 young high school men who are working together for one goal. We try to have that ASAP mentality: Any School Any Place. So if it’s my best friend or worse enemy, we are trying to take care of business.”

Wellman-Union celebrates 100 years Friday

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

The towns of Wellman and Loop are close, just 10 miles apart, but Coach Chesley says their friendship is even closer.

“He’s someone I would trust with my life. He’s great friend. We worked together all those years doing the Can-Am Bowl.”

RePete: Blast from the Past: With Wellman-Union celebrating 100 years Friday, I went back and found this story from 2005...

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Both coaches thing this will be a good game as Coach Chesley says both teams run similar styles.

“ You can see the coaching similarities. I think it going to be a good slow-paced hard-hitting running the football type of game and that’s the best way to play football.”

Wellman-Union is inviting all former students from Wellman and Union to come to the game Friday. They will have a brisket dinner before the game and a reception after the game.

Wellman-Union turns 100 on Friday! Wellman and Union both celebrate 100. This is the old Union school that closed after...

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Two best friends will coach against each other as Loop faces Wellman-Union Friday.
Two best friends will coach against each other as Loop faces Wellman-Union Friday. (Source: Pete Christy, KCBD)

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.