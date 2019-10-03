Best Friends to coach against each other at Wellman-Union’s 100th celebration

WELLMAN, Texas (KCBD) - Wellman-Union is celebrating 100 years Friday as they host their homecoming football game with Loop. Union High School in Terry County closed and consolidated with Wellman in 1997. Both schools were Wildcats so they became the Wellman Union Wildcats. They will have a celebration before and after the game.
What makes the contest even more intriguing is that Wellman-Union Coach Brian Sepkowitz is best friends with Loop’s coach Bear Chesley. Coach Sep is in six-man football thanks to Bear.
“ He taught me six-man when we coached together at Kingdom Prep. Our boys know that he is my friend. I’ve got 16 young high school men who are working together for one goal. We try to have that ASAP mentality: Any School Any Place. So if it’s my best friend or worse enemy, we are trying to take care of business.”
The towns of Wellman and Loop are close, just 10 miles apart, but Coach Chesley says their friendship is even closer.
“He’s someone I would trust with my life. He’s great friend. We worked together all those years doing the Can-Am Bowl.”
Both coaches thing this will be a good game as Coach Chesley says both teams run similar styles.
“ You can see the coaching similarities. I think it going to be a good slow-paced hard-hitting running the football type of game and that’s the best way to play football.”
Wellman-Union is inviting all former students from Wellman and Union to come to the game Friday. They will have a brisket dinner before the game and a reception after the game.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.