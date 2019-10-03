Big change in temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A big change in the South Plains forecast, as expected, with afternoon highs staying in the 60s, 70s and a few 80s on Thursday. Friday the highs will remain in the 60s to low 70s for all of the region. Heading into the weekend it will warm to the upper 70s on Saturday, but will slip back some to the mid 70s on Sunday.
The nighttime lows will be noticeably colder with mid 50s tonight through Sunday morning.
Due to another cold front over the weekend it will be cooler from Monday through Wednesday of next week with morning lows falling to the 40s Monday and possibly Tuesday morning.
This evening and overnight there’s still a chance for showers and even a thundershower or two in the area, especially in the western South Plains. Some showers may linger into Friday morning.
It also looks like a few showers may impact some Friday night football games over the area, but not widespread rainfall or severe storms.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.