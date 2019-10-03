Big change in temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A big change in the South Plains forecast, as expected, with afternoon highs staying in the 60s, 70s and a few 80s on Thursday. Friday the highs will remain in the 60s to low 70s for all of the region. Heading into the weekend it will warm to the upper 70s on Saturday, but will slip back some to the mid 70s on Sunday.