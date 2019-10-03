Cooler with showers likely Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A strong cold front has passed through Lubbock.
Temperatures behind the cold front will remain in the 50’s and 60’s.
Ahead of the cold front, high temperatures will warm into the 80’s and 90’s near Gail and Snyder.
Showers and storms remain possible today and tonight.
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature, but some locations may see additional rainfall totals of one to two inches in isolated cases.
Clouds continue overnight with much cooler low temperatures in the 50’s. Northeast winds continue.
Fog may develop overnight with areas of drizzle and light rain possible.
Highs top out in the 60’s and lower 70’s Friday with a few showers possible.
Temperatures will warm up over the weekend with highs in the 70’s and 80’s again.
Another decent cold front will move across the area late Sunday into Monday.
This front could bring overnight lows in the 40’s by Monday and Tuesday with a true taste of Autumn weather possible next week.
