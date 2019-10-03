Dan Pope announces re-election bid for 2020 mayoral election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope has announced his bid to run for a third, two-year term as the mayor of Lubbock. The announcement came in a Facebook video posted to his public profile page.
Pope has been the mayor of Lubbock since 2016 following former Mayor Glen Robertson, who served from 2012 to 2016.
Prior to becoming the mayor, Pope served on the Lubbock Independent School District Board of Trustees for nine years.
Pope also served on the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, United Way Board and Campaigns, volunteered and attends Lubbock’s First United Methodist Church, and worked with the Covenant Health System Board of Trustees.
He also started Benchmark Business Solutions in 1994, a Xerox agent dealer in Lubbock, and worked as the chief development officer for Covenant Health.
“I’d like your vote again to keep serving as your mayor,” Pope said in his Facebook video. “Let’s keep Lubbock moving in a positive direction.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.