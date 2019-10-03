Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Health department reports first case of West Nile, Ford takes Bart Reagor to court to determine how much he owes and former Dallas officer gets 10 years for murder

By Michael Cantu | October 3, 2019 at 6:16 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 6:16 AM

On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock Health Department confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in Lubbock County this year.

Ford Motor Credit and Bart Reagor are back in federal court to try and determine how much Reagor owes the company.

  • The court previously ruled Reagor owed Ford but did not determine an amount.
  • Ford Claims Reagor owes them about $53.7 million but the court has not ruled on that amount.
  The hearing will continue this morning.

Texas Tech is ranked on of the 100 most secure college campuses in the United States, that is according to the 2018 Clery Report, which shows the latest crime statistics on campus.

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

