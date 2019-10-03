Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock Health Department confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in Lubbock County this year.
- There is no word on where in Lubbock the victim contracted the virus.
- The city says residents should take steps to protect themselves from mosquitoes.
- Read more here: First case of West Nile Virus in Lubbock for 2019 confirmed by City Health Department
Ford Motor Credit and Bart Reagor are back in federal court to try and determine how much Reagor owes the company.
- The court previously ruled Reagor owed Ford but did not determine an amount.
- Ford Claims Reagor owes them about $53.7 million but the court has not ruled on that amount.
- The hearing will continue this morning. Get the latest on that case here: Ford takes Reagor to court to find out how much he owes
Texas Tech is ranked on of the 100 most secure college campuses in the United States, that is according to the 2018 Clery Report, which shows the latest crime statistics on campus.
- You can find a link to that report on the website here: Texas Tech releases annual campus crime statistics report
Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
- A jury found here guilty, Tuesday, of murdering her upstairs neighbor after entering his apartment by mistake.
- Prosecutors had asked for a 28 year sentence.
- Read the latest from The Associated Press here: Slain man’s brother, judge hug ex-cop sentenced to 10 years
Read more Wednesday stories here:
- APD searching for missing baby who is believed to be in danger
- Shallowater High School to enhance STEM curriculum with $25,000 grant and support of local farmers
- Sheriff’s deputies recover two stolen vehicles and a wedding dress
- Police identify 4 who allegedly stole gun from Academy, started police chase
- New ordinance in Plainview streamlines repair, demolition of ‘substandard’ housing
- UMC partners with Susan G. Komen for free mammograms during October
- KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ashley
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.