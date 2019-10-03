Federal judge issues gag order in Ford case against Bart Reagor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bart Reagor has been barred by a federal judge from commenting on a current case against Ford Motor Credit to the public. This gag order, as it’s known, was issued today, Oct. 3.
The order specifically includes public relations firms that represent Reagor from commenting on this case publicly.
Ford and Reagor were in court throughout Wednesday to determine how much money Reagor owes the credit company. The court previously ruled Reagor owed Ford money, but could not determine an amount.
Ford claims Reagor owes the company about $53.7 million, but there was no official ruling on that amount.
The hearing is set to continue today.
