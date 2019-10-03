Judgement: Bart Reagor owes Ford Motor Credit $53,759,450.96

On July 31, 2018, Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC filed its original complaint against certain Reagor-Dykes Auto Group entities. On August 1, 2018, and as a result of the Ford Litigation, six Reagor-Dykes Auto Group entities filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. On November 2, 2018, four more Reagor-Dykes Auto Group entities filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code.