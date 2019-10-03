KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dog

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Willow, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Willow is a 1-year-old beagle-Jack Russell mix.
She loves to be right by anyone’s side and would make the perfect cold-weather companion.
Willow’s adoption fees for Thursday, Oct. 3, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
