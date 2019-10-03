Lady Raiders hold official first practice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Head coach Marlene Stollings and the Lady Raider basketball team held their first official practice of the year Thursday afternoon.
Season two of the Stollings era will tip-off on November 14 at home against Sam Houston State.
"Our team has great chemistry," Stollings said. "They are very connected and do a lot together off the court. The camaraderie of the team is good and they've had a great summer and they're anxious to get rolling."
Last season, their motto was "The Movement" and this season their new motto is "Movement 2 March."
The team will have three returners from last year and several new faces, but they enter this new year with high goals.
"We came here with the expectations of building this program back into a national power," Stollings said. "That is going to be season by season, class by class, recruiting class by recruiting class, and to turn this thing back into a national power. We walk in here and get chills every day looking up at the women's basketball banners that dominate this arena..."
Stollings would go on to say, "We have a postseason goal in mind and however that looks and whatever it looks like - we are definitely starting the season out with those aspirations."
