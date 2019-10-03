Plainview invites public to attend Saturday fallen firefighter ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview is inviting the public to attend a ceremony that will honor firefighters who have died in the line of duty in Texas. This will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Fire Station, 3405 SW 3rd St.
The ceremony, called Bells Across America, includes sounding off a series of bells that is usually used to alert firefighters when there’s a call for help, denotes the beginning of a shift or tells when a call was complete, according to FireHero.org. This has been a national event for the past eight years.
The Plainview Fire Department and its Honor Guard will host a special ceremony surrounding the sounding of the bells.
Following the event Plainview FD will host an open house which will include activities for children and adults, refreshments, and tutorials and literature on fire safety.
